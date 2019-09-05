Edinburgh gears up for global data congress

More than 1,200 delegates and thousands of online viewers will descend upon Edinburgh this weekend for the start of a major global data congress.

The Esomar data and insights summit, which takes place between 8 and 11 September at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), is set to feature speakers from global brands including Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Unilever.

Organisers said that world leaders in data and tech will come together with local talent and start-ups to share the latest thinking and “cutting-edge methodologies” in data and insight.

Finn Raben, Esomar director general, said: “Edinburgh’s bid to host the congress stood out against other cities due to its strength in the tech sector. It’s considered the UK’s fastest growing tech hub.”

Amanda Ferguson, head of business tourism at Marketing Edinburgh, added: "One of the aims of the city’s business tourism campaign, ‘Make It Edinburgh’, is to showcase technology as a centre of excellence, so it’s rewarding to see events of this scale and credibility choosing Edinburgh.

"It creates a halo effect; more events, more knowledge sharing, driving innovation in turn attracting more talent and investment. It’s a great example of creating a positive impact for the city and aligns well with Edinburgh’s ambition to be the data capital of Europe.”