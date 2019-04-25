Edinburgh fit-out firm SJS books record turnover

Edinburgh-based property fit-out and joinery specialist SJS has booked a record £12 million turnover and undertaken a series of key appointments and promotions.

Craig Murie, the managing director who has steered the firm from £900,000 a year in revenues to its current record haul in eight years, said the new leadership team was vital for sustaining growth.

“As well as hitting £12m in turnover our headcount has increased from 25 to 62,” he said. “Despite the short timescale, it has been controlled growth.

“We are creating a stronger leadership team and a structure that better suits the size of organisation we are in 2019, ensuring we are fit for the professional and business challenges ahead.”

The firm has promoted three long-serving members of the team to director level, while appointing well-known industry professional Gary McGurk as a fourth director on the new leadership team.

Alan Timlin and John Anderson, both of whom joined SJS in 2012, have earned promotions, with Timlin appointed commercial director and Anderson becoming estimating director. Brian Drake, who has headed up the firm’s projects division since 2014 has been elevated to operations sirector.

McGurk has joined the business as a director to oversee the strategic direction of business development, client relationship management and marketing.