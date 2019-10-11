Edinburgh fintech ShareIn to ramp up headcount to 40

Edinburgh-based fintech business ShareIn has outlined plans to expand its team to 40 people over the coming year.

The investment software and compliance specialist will expand its capital team, which currently stands at 28, on the back of the recently announced launch of its ShareInPay offering.

The business has been based in Codebase, the technology incubator, since its inception. More than half of the company’s team are women and more than 14 nationalities are represented across the operation.

Chief executive Jude Cook said “We’ve been so lucky being able to build such an incredible team here at ShareIn.”

Chief technology officer and co-founder Andrew Pickett added: “The next phase of growth for ShareIn is really exciting and building out the team further is the natural next step.

“I am constantly amazed and I’m not exactly sure how it happened,” she added.

New product

Last month, ShareIn pushed the button on a new payment product targeting platforms holding ISA money.

The financial technology venture, whose growing list of clients includes Triodos Bank, said it was looking to address a gap in the market with the launch of ShareInPay.

Pickett said: “We needed a solution for our platforms to hold client money that wasn’t e-money. We searched everywhere and couldn’t find a solution. So we decided we needed to build this ourselves.”

ShareIn obtained the regulatory permission to hold client money from the Financial Conduct Authority earlier this year.

Cook said: “To say holding client money is difficult is a bit of an understatement. There are few things in the financial regulatory environment more important than holding other people’s money.”

ShareIn is one of the founding members of the UK Crowdfunding Association.

