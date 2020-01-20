Edinburgh fintech ShareIn inks deal with global client

Have your say

An Edinburgh fintech has unveiled a major client win after launching its latest online investment software.

ShareIn, which specialises in direct investment technology, has inked a deal with Shojin Property Partners, a globally active peer-to-peer property lender.

The agreement will see Shojin use ShareInPay, a modular approach to online investment launched by the fintech in September, as well as its Innovative Finance ISA software.

ShareIn, which is based at the capital’s CodeBase, plans to expand headcount from 28 to 40 this year to support its expanded product range.

Igor Gorbatsevich, head of digital at Shojin, said switching to ShareIn software was “a logical step” due to “rapid increases in the number of global investors, regulatory change and desire to further streamline our operations”.

He added: "Their technology has provided us with a much more integrated infrastructure and enables us to deliver an enhanced investment experience, with more frequent feature updates to our online investment platform.”

