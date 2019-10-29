Edinburgh fintech looks to shake up R&D tax relief sector

An Edinburgh-based fintech business has officially launched as it looks to disrupt the research and development (R&D) tax relief market.

WhisperClaims, which employs seven staff at its capital HQ and has plans to recruit two more people over the next 12 months, said it was responding to demand from the accountancy sector for a software product that simplifies the process of claiming R&D tax credits.

The platform is said to allow firms to process more claims in “significantly” less time and improve the quality of claims made on behalf of clients.

Director Mike Dean said: “Smaller organisations are missing out on a lucrative R&D tax relief payout with millions of pounds estimated to be unclaimed each year.

“Our vision is to help accountants and their clients to access the R&D tax relief scheme, without cumbersome and traditionally resource-heavy claims processes. We want to make claiming R&D tax relief an easy experience for companies of all sizes.”

