Edinburgh fintech LendingCrowd hires general counsel

LendingCrowd, which bills itself as Scotland’s only fintech lending platform, has appointed a general counsel whose role will include acting as an anti-money laundering officer.

Robbie McKenzie, who is a dual-qualified lawyer holding practising certificates in both Scotland and England, joins the Edinburgh-headquartered firm from London-based private equity fund manager Pollen Street Capital. He has also held senior legal, risk and compliance roles at Avant, Dollar Financial Group, Bank of Scotland and RBS.

McKenzie takes up to the newly created post of general counsel and chief risk & compliance officer at LendingCrowd.

Stuart Lunn, founder and chief executive, said: “Few organisations of our size employ an in-house general counsel. However, LendingCrowd is committed to being a leader in regulation and compliance, rather than simply meeting our statutory obligations.

“We were one of the first fintech lenders to receive full Financial Conduct Authority authorisation.”