Edinburgh fintech breaks global market in first year of trading

A Scottish tech start-up launched in April has already broken into the overseas market, closing out the year with around 200 clients.

Edinburgh fintech ePOS Hybrid is now serving customers in Australia and India, as well as throughout the UK, and is on track to see its client book hit 500 by May.

The start-up has added five staff members to its team since hitting the market last year, primarily expanding its sales and marketing division.

Recent appointments to the board of directors include non-executive directors Alex Grant, Alastair Hutt, Caroline Heeney and chief technology officer Hema Bellapukonda.

'Smart tables'

The business, which aims to “revolutionise” the food and drink industry with its customised point of sale products, also celebrated inking a new contract with an UK-wide fast food operator.

Its offering includes a “smart table” option which allows diners to play games, call a waiter and design their own pizza from their seats.

Andrew Gibbon, head of growth at ePOS Hybrid, said: “2019 has been a very big year for us. Since our product launch in April, we’ve been working hard to increase brand and product awareness and drive sales growth across the UK.

“Thanks to our effective growth strategies, unique product offering and competitive pricing, we’ve been able to scale far faster than initially anticipated, securing new clients on a daily basis and creating five new full-time jobs as a result.

“We’re firmly on track to continue onboarding 75 new clients every month and we’re well on our way to hitting 500 customers by May 2020.”

Founder Bhas Kalangi added: “The level of demand we’ve seen from customers shows just how impactful our products are within the industry.”