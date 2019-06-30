Edinburgh event to promote legal sector diversity

Scottish legal firm Aberdein Considine has teamed up with the Scottish Ethnic Minorities Lawyers’ Association (SEMLA) to help promote diversity within the profession.

The pair will be hosting an event designed to provide aspiring lawyers with an insight into private practice as part of a drive towards encouraging more individuals from ethnic minority backgrounds to consider a career in the Scottish legal sector.

The event, which is being held on 25 July at Aberdein Considine’s offices in Edinburgh, is being hosted by Naeema Sajid, a founding member of SEMLA and family law partner within the firm’s capital operation.

Sajid said: “The legal sector in Scotland is amongst the most respected in the world and it’s vital we continue to provide encouragement and support for young people to enter the profession and progress within it, regardless of their background.

“We can all do more to ensure that the best and brightest see the law as a preferred career option, and this event should open up opportunities for attendees to connect and hear from some of Scotland’s most experienced legal professionals.”

Usman Tariq, fellow SEMLA committee member, added: “This event will provide an insight for our members into the different types of careers in private practice by hearing from leading practitioners in their fields.”