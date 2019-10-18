Edinburgh energy firm powers up with EDF in Perth innovation challenge

An Edinburgh energy storage firm has scooped a six-figure funding prize after being selected as a finalist for an innovation challenge in Perth.

StorTera has partnered with EDF Energy’s energy trading and research and development centres, competing in the second phase of the Smart Energy Network challenge, run by Perth and Kinross Council.

StorTera is tasked with developing a smart energy network to generate, store and trade energy. Picture: Contributed

The contestants are tasked with developing a smart energy network to generate, store and trade energy between two pairs of renewable energy generation and energy storage sites, including a local school and either a council building or Perth City Hall.

The StorTera/EDF team will be competing with a group comprising Edinburgh renewables specialists Scene Connect and Locogen, along with consultancy Swanbarton.

Both partnerships have been awarded about £150,000 in funding from the Can Do Innovation fund, with the winning team to roll out a full working system.

Councillor Angus Forbes, convener of the council’s environment and infrastructure committee, said: “This project has the potential to completely overhaul the way in which we power our council estate, not only saving the council money on energy costs, but also opening up a potential new income-generation stream.

“What we are trying to do hasn’t been done in this way before.”

