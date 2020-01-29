Edinburgh energy firm Logan to power up Belfast hydrogen buses

Have your say

Logan Energy, the Edinburgh-based green energy provider, has been selected to supply and maintain a hydrogen refuelling station as part of a multi-million-pound transport scheme in Belfast.

The firm said that the refuelling station would support the roll-out of three hydrogen-fuelled double-decker buses in the city.

Logan has been contracted by consortium partner Energia Group to design, deliver and maintain the hydrogen station for the project at Translink’s Milewater service centre.

Bill Ireland, chief executive of Logan Energy, said: “We are pleased to have been chosen as the hydrogen partner of choice for this significant project in Belfast.

“The refuelling station we intend to supply will be our largest capacity yet.”

