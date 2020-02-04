Edinburgh drinks start-up to deliver to 100 new towns and cities after bumper crowdfunder

On-demand drinks delivery start-up Drinkly has crowdfunded £250,000 to power its expansion across the UK.

The Edinburgh-based e-commerce business, which also operates in Glasgow and London, has secured the investment boost thanks to its “Your Round” fundraiser via equity investment platform Seedrs.

Drinkly’s online marketplace connects independent high-street retailers with consumers and has already secured 40 retail partners across central Scotland, London and the north of England. It has previously unveiled ambitious plans to move into 150 locations by December.

The cash injection will help the start-up to partner with new retailers, enhance its tech capabilities and invest in marketing strategy.

Drinkly aims to plug a retail gap in the convenience economy, delivering snacks and chilled drinks to customers’ doorsteps within one hour.

Backers include BrewDog founder James Watt and Skyscanner’s chief commercial officer Stuart Middleton.

John Robertson, founder and chief executive of Drinkly, said: “With this investment now in place, we’re able to push ahead with our ambitions to grow our retailer base, build out our tech and put in place a solid integrated marketing strategy to maximise our visibility among our core audiences.

“We’ve set the course and we’re on track to make 2020 the best year yet. We’d like to thank everyone who has bought into Your Round and placed their confidence in Drinkly.”

Drinkly has delivered around 16,000 orders to customers in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, adding more than £110,000 in revenue last year to its first retail partners business.

It has also engaged in exclusive partnerships with global drinks brands including Heineken, Asahi and Innis & Gunn.