Edinburgh Connections to champion nation’s entrepreneurs

Two businessmen have joined forces to launch a new membership group for entrepreneurs.

Colin McKeand and Bart Kowalczyk plan to officially roll out Edinburgh Connections (EC) on 29 May.

McKeand said initial demand had been “enthusiastic” with tickets for the inaugural event, in The Place Hotel, Edinburgh, selling out rapidly.

“We are bringing together two thriving hubs of Scottish and British businesses, although the launch did fill up more quickly than we expected,” he said.

McKeand organises regular business networking events in Scotland – attended by 130-plus delegates – covering the Edinburgh, Lothians and Fife regions.

Kowalczyk has been running Polish Business Link since 2013, bringing together Polish and British businesses looking to trade in the UK or central Europe. The organisation runs conferences, networking events and business shows across the UK. Events in the UK are supported by RBS/NatWest, the British Polish Chambers of Commerce and commercial sponsors.

Kowalczyk said: “The workplace of 2030 is expected to have changed so radically that between 30 per cent and 45 per cent of all jobs currently on the labour market will have ceased to exist.

“Our network is for entrepreneurs interested in developing the big-name disruptive businesses of the future.”