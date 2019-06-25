Edinburgh coaching firm clocks 900% surge in women's leadership course

An Edinburgh coaching firm has hailed a major increase in the uptake of its female leadership course, which has now served more than 1,000 businesswomen worldwide.

RTC Leadership & Coaching, which also has a base in London, has achieved 900 per cent growth in its Women as Leaders (WAL) programme during the last two years.

First introduced to RTC’s US clients in 2005, the course has since helped 1,000 business women from almost 40 countries.

Plans are now underway to deliver WAL in a new AstraZeneca science hub in China, as RTC actively recruits more coaches and facilitators to support its expansion.

Founder Ros Taylor, a Falkirk-born clinical pyschologist, said: “Women make up 50 per cent of company resource so why would you not utilise that resource as effectively as possible?Unfortunately, many men still fail to recognise that ­women show their desire for career progression in a different way to their male colleagues.”

She added that the course provides “the language and greater self-confidence to say count me in on that project or promotion”.