Edinburgh businesswoman named entrepreneur in residence at University of Stirling Management School

Allison Harrison took over small business Hot Yoga Edinburgh in 2014, after working in the drinks industry for 15 years, where she managed the off-trade for companies including Glenmorangie and Innis & Gunn. She has since won three business awards.
In her role at Stirling Management School, she will support students, staff and alumni with practical advice and mentorship.
Harrison said: “I feel that there is often a vision that to be an entrepreneur you must want to be the next Sir Richard Branson, and I believe that this puts many people off.
“There are many budding entrepreneurs who want to create a small to medium size business that offers a great product or service, provides employment and resources in their community, and supports their lifestyle. This type of business is just as valuable and important to our economy.”