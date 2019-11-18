Edinburgh branding and design agency Tayburn scales up digital team

Have your say

Tayburn, the Edinburgh-headquartered branding and design agency, has scaled up its digital offering with a string of new hires.

The firm has also unveiled the promotion of Alex Dalton to projects director.

Developer Arnoldas Gatavynas, digital marketing manager Sarah Watt and digital project manager Katherine Parkinson join the expanding team following the appointment of creative director Ricky Stevens earlier in the year.

Tayburn can count Skyscanner, FNZ, Heineken and Network Rail among its clients. The firm has launched some high-profile client projects this year with Scottish Rugby’s new website and a digital campaign for Boe gin featuring Paloma Faith.

Joint managing director Malcolm Stewart said: “Our strategic hires align with our growth plans and also relate closely to our digital offering which covers digital products, digital experiences and digital marketing.”

READ MORE: Design agency Tayburn to tackle Scottish Rugby project