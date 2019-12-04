Edinburgh brand agency Tayburn lands global contracts

Tayburn, the branding, design and digital agency, has unveiled a string of UK and international business wins.

The Edinburgh firm has secured contracts with global consultancy Aecom – to deliver a digital product for Network Rail – and Montreal-headquartered baby products retailer Dorel Juvenile, to support a group-wide transformation and educate Dorel’s international workforce via digital channels.

This adds to a client roster which already features brands such as Heineken, Scottish Rugby, The Weir Group, FNZ, Boë Gin and Skyscanner.

Tayburn last month revealed a series of hires and promotions to strengthen its digital offering and is set to announce a new board appointment by the end of the year.

Joint MD Richard Simpson said: “Recent business wins have added significant revenue for the year but more importantly are taking Tayburn to the next level in terms of our overall digital offering and track record.”

READ MORE: Half of listed Scottish firms still short of women’s board member targets

READ MORE: Scotland's high growth firms scoop £1m at Scottish Edge finals in Edinburgh