Edinburgh bidding specialist looks to grow staff and global roster

AM Bid, the business bid ­specialist chaired by Scots rugby legend David Sole, is looking to grow headcount and expand its customer base at home and globally following structural changes in 2019.

The firm is now led by David Gray, who took the reins in October from founder Andrew Morrison – who has moved into the business development director role.

Gray said the firm is the largest bidding and tender specialist in Scotland. Picture: contributed.

Gray, who joined AM Bid in 2016, told The Scotsman that the organisation sees strong potential to make headway with both public and private sector clients as more organisations push the button on projects on the back of greater certainty around Brexit.

The business has now secured £1.5 billion in total contract value to date, said Gray – who last year was ranked among the Association of Proposal Management Professionals’s 40 Under 40.

Gray said the firm is the largest bidding and tender specialist in Scotland “and have been for some time”. It is operational in more than 25 sectors and has worked with FTSE 100 companies, “we’ve worked with international organisations that are active across Europe”.

AM Bid has also now created a base at Edinburgh’s WeWork offices on George Street. It has 12 staff – and this looks set to grow by at least three over the next year.

It could expand its presence in Edinburgh. “If not, then probably Glasgow would be the next logical step for us.”

Global reach

He also explained that the firm works across both Scotland and the UK, as well as having some international clients in Ireland and further afield. AM Bid is eyeing more overseas work – in say Europe and North America.

Such plans come as the business is on track to turn over more than £1 million this year – after the figure came in at £898,000, an increase of 23 per cent, for the year to end-September 2019.

“So far for the year we’re 34 per cent up on where we were last year, so the growth continues,” said Gray – who also reiterated that AM Bid has put in place a senior management team.

“I think that the fruits of the investment in building that kind of platform for growth, we’re just starting to see that now come to fruition with the early performance this year.”

Growth will be at a sustainable pace, he added – and sees AM Bid leveraging growing awareness of its activities to take on bigger contracts.

It has developed more credibility in the market as it has grown, “but also we’ve won more contracts that we can demonstrate and evidence, which has increased our brand awareness and we’re getting more enquiries now, working with much larger organisations. There’s a number of large opportunities that we’re seeing now as we’ve got increased capacity and as there’s greater awareness of us.

“We feel pretty confident in our current position in the market, but also our strategic plans to grow and continue that expansion.”