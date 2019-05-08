Edinburgh-based recruiter Head Resourcing creating new division

A recruiter specialising in the technology sector has expanded its offering with a new division dedicated to senior roles and set to be based at its Edinburgh headquarters.

Head Resourcing was set up in 2001 and now has more than 50 employees across Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester as well as the Scottish capital. It is creating the senior appointments arm to address growing demand for “exceptional” technology leadership talent.

The business, which generated turnover of £48 million in its last financial year and is part of Taranata Group, is also recruiting for a principal consultant to join the new unit.

Anna Knight will lead the division, and said: “We are increasingly being asked to support the recruitment of executive level candidates across a range of sectors, so it was natural for us to create a ’business within a business’.”

ScotlandIS chief executive Polly Purvis welcomed the launch, saying the firm continues to “react to market needs by adapting and offering new services… The Scottish technology market continues to grow and create demand, particularly within the senior management area”.