Edinburgh-based Pure Spa to open first store on Rose Street - offering quick treatments to 'busy professionals'

Pure Spa & Beauty has opened its first UK retail outlet, on one of Edinburgh’s busiest shopping streets.

The capital-based firm, which currently operates from 14 locations across the UK, is looking to tap into demand among “busy professionals” for quick treatments, with a range of sustainable beauty products stocked in the Rose Street outlet.

Located over two floors on the pedestrianised street, the new premises will also house the company’s headquarters, meeting area and event space.

The ground floor contains the retail space with a physical presence on the high street for “Pure Beauty Zone”, a concept that the firm launched last year as an online marketplace and with pop ups throughout its spa locations.

Excited

Pure Spa & Beauty owner Becky Woodhouse said: “We are extremely excited to be keeping our headquarters in Edinburgh with a lovely brand new office, meetings and events space on the first floor of the new shop in Rose Street.

“It’s exciting to see the continued fast growth of the company. We have almost doubled in size since 2018 which gives us a great platform to continue to grow and develop both our spa locations and product brands in 2019 and beyond.”

She added: “I’m really passionate about developing our Pure brand as it is important people have a place to go to buy sustainable 100 per cent natural products.”

In addition to a newly opened Bristol location in September, the firm has two outlets in Aberdeen, four in Edinburgh, three in Glasgow, one in Manchester, one in Peterborough and three in London. It has opened seven new locations this year.

