Edinburgh-based customer feedback tech firm secures six-figure sum

An Edinburgh-based artificial intelligence (AI) powered customer feedback company has raised a six-figure sum in a pre-seed round, with the sum set to boost its remote team.

Prodsight, which officially launched in March last year, said that its platform uses AI to identify and track key issues in customer conversations by analysing topics and sentiment. It says these insights can then be used to prioritise the product features or experiences that need to be improved to boost customer satisfaction and reduce churn.

The £400,000 pre-seed round, which brings its total pre-seed funding to just over £600,000, is led by Techstart Ventures with participation from London-based TrueSight Ventures and private investors.

READ MORE: Capital’s Prodsight nets six-figure funding to move to next level

READ MORE: Deliveroo to create 70 skilled jobs as new flagship Edinburgh headquarters announced

Prodsight has also received grant support from The Royal Society of Edinburgh and Scottish Enterprise.

The funds will be used to grow the tech firm’s remote team, with members currently based in London, Edinburgh and Gdańsk in Poland.

The platform already integrates with customer feedback platforms such as Intercom, Freshdesk and Zendesk. This list will be expanded in 2020 to help users aggregate their customer feedback across all touch points.

Prodsight also said it has attracted a range of new clients including Brand24, Code for America and Catapult, proving traction in the US as well as Europe.

Tadas Labudis, founder and chief executive of Prodsight, said its platform is “pivotal, cutting through the noise and telling users exactly which issues are causing the most friction”.

He added: “The business has been growing at a rapid pace in the last year and I’m delighted to receive this latest round of funding to supercharge our efforts in 2020 and beyond.”