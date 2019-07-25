Edinburgh-based conference and events firm Integrity International sees sales increase

An Edinburgh-based conference and events business has reported 20 per cent year-on-year revenue growth amid what it sees as Scotland’s strengthening reputation for holding prestigious events.

Integrity International provides services to manage events of various sizes to clients across the UK, Europe and the US.

It has a focus on the technology, finance, biotech/pharma, and associations sectors.

The firm is celebrating its 20th year of business in 2019 and has a team of 15 in the Scottish capital. It is boosting its events management team and has made two new hires to respond to rising demand, and is planning a further two strategic appointments by year-end, growing its team by 25 per cent.

Samantha Donaghy has been signed up to boost the firm’s finance sector expertise, previously working for global investment firm Martin Currie.

Additionally, Jill Davidson joins after spending three years with Edinburgh Rugby, where she managed its commercial partnerships.

Managing director Lindsey Whitehouse said: “The events industry is an important [one] for Scotland as it helps both to create jobs and to build on the nation’s growing international reputation. Scotland’s national events strategy has helped us to grow, by encouraging investment here and ensuring our industry has a reputation for excellence.”