Edinburgh-based battery tech company to double city workforce to 50

Dukosi, an Edinburgh-based developer of battery technology, has embarked on a recruitment drive as it looks to double its workforce to 50.

Technology developed by the firm promises to transform the way advanced batteries are designed, deployed and operated in applications such as electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

The growth plans follow the company’s acquisition by investment group KCK last October.

Nat Edington, chief executive of Dukosi, said: “2019 was an incredibly exciting year for Dukosi and we are now looking to build on the positive momentum from our acquisition by KCK. Our technology can have a genuinely transformational impact on the next generation of batteries, at a time when demand has never been higher.

“We have many new exciting products to develop and bring to market in the next few years, and it’s important we continue to build our world-class engineering team in key areas.”

The company is looking to add an entire integrated circuit development team to design, develop and deploy next generation technologies and products. It would add to its team of chip design engineers and associated capabilities at its Edinburgh facility.

In October, it emerged that Dukosi had been bought for an undisclosed sum. The firm, which has been supported by IP Group, the Scottish Investment Bank and investors from the Par Equity syndicate, said at the time that it would continue to build its activities at its base in the capital.

Edington said: “KCK shares our vision and ambitious plans for the business, and I very much look forward to working with them to ensure Dukosi technology is at the forefront of the next generation of batteries.”

