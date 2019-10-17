Edinburgh agency to design on 3D project at English museum

A Scottish design agency has secured a contract to help create two exhibitions for the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds.

Edinburgh-headquartered Studio MB will provide 3D design and build services for the exhibitions, which are focused on the Second World War and a 16th century international gathering of European heads of state.

Charlie Barr (left) and Craig Mann, directors at Studio MB. Picture: Contributed

Studio MB will be responsible for design services and contract administration throughout the initial concept phase and through to the installation of final displays with work due to be completed by May.

The contract follows on from Studio MB’s work in designing an exhibition about Henry VIII for the Royal Armouries, which is the guardian of the national collection of arms and armour.

Charlie Barr, founding director of Studio MB, said the latest project has the potential to “transform audiences’ understanding of two momentous events in history and we’re thrilled to have been chosen as the agency to design these experiences”.

He added: “Studio MB work with a number of military museums and have delivered innovative exhibitions for the Royal Armouries at some of its other sites.”