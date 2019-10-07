Edinburgh agency Alliance Creative expands on back of wins with Sky and Napier University

Edinburgh agency Alliance Creative has boosted its team after adding a string of new clients throughout the year.

The creative services business, whose client list includes Standard Life Aberdeen, Clydesdale Bank, Velux and London Zoo, has welcomed new projects for Sky, National Museums Scotland and Edinburgh Napier University in 2019.

Co-founded by Steve Johnstone, Matt Armstrong and Dan Hay in 2011, Alliance Creative now has a core team of ten in Edinburgh and a network of more than 75 creative professionals in Scotland and across the UK.

The company is aiming to further scale-up the business over the next twelve months and recently appointed brand and marketing industry stalwart David Reid as Chairman to help guide the team through the next phase of growth.

Director Steve Johnstone said: “We have developed an agile and disruptive model in the form of a growing network of highly specialised creative talent, which clients really like because they only pay for the people and skills they need.

"The strength and depth of our team means we can flex up or down to support our client’s often diverse in-house or external requirements.”

