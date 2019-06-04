Eco cleaning firm Wolf Formulations wins fresh funding

A Fife manufacturer of eco-friendly cleaning products is looking to capitalise on increased export demand after securing a funding deal from HSBC.

Wolf Formulations, which creates biodegradable cleaning capsules, will use an undisclosed funding boost from the lender to drive its international expansion.

The firm is currently enjoying higher sales in overseas markets including Germany, France and Scandinavia, and has invested in new laboratory equipment which will enable it to increase production.

Its reusable, decomposable eco capsules “dramatically” reduce waste by using a highly concentrated formula and plastic-free packaging.

Chief executive Max Wolf, whose family links to the business date to 1825 when his ancestors started making soap in Germany, said: “Thanks to this latest round of funding, our new equipment is already helping us meet demand and increase sales in our key European export markets.”