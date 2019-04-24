Eco-architecture social enterprise nets funding

A new social enterprise looking to develop “environmentally friendly architecture” across Scotland has been given a funding boost.

Building Together CIC was founded by Kirsty Cassels (above), an architect by trade, and her business partner Robert Thompson. It designs custom built, eco buildings.

Cassels was one of ten social entrepreneurs to receive a share of £48,081 of funding in the latest round of Firstport’s Start It awards initiative. It is focused on piloting new social enterprise ideas that are yet to get off the ground. Budding entrepreneurs can apply for up to £5,000 to cover essential start-up costs.

Cassels said: “We’re very much looking forward to what the future holds for us. We want to create and nurture communities, teach people new skills to break down the barriers between architecture, construction and the general public.

“Most of all we want to reduce the impact that construction has on the planet, by using thoughtful and considered design solutions.”

Josiah Lockhart, chief executive of Firstport, added: “It’s great to see such a well-thought out social enterprise coming through our doors that not only takes a sustainable and ecological approach to design and construction, but brings additional community benefit through skills, training and empowerment.

“We’re proud to be supporting Building Together CIC, which should be commended for its originality and breadth of impact. We’re glad to be helping them to improve community living in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way.”