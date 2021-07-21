East Lothian wild spirits specialist eyes crowdfunding push after toasting national distribution deal

Buck & Birch, which curates foraged flavours of the wild and turns them into spirits, liqueurs and ready-to-drink cocktails, has also launched nine products in the past 12 months and seen online sales soar during lockdown.

The Macmerry-based firm has secured a partnership with national distributor Sip & Savour which will see its products introduced to on- and off-trade venues across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Chisholm, creative director and co-founder of Buck & Birch, said: “As a small company in the competitive world of drinks and spirits it has been vital for us to partner with a distributor who has the connections, industry knowledge and passion to help us grow our brand. Working with Sip & Savour is hugely exciting and we cannot wait to see where it leads us.”

East Lothian wild spirits producer Buck & Birch is cheering a 350 per cent increase in online sales over the last year.

Jamie Walker, managing director of Sip & Savour, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Buck & Birch in driving their distribution in the UK.

“Their philosophy of working in harmony with their environment to create exceptional liquids is inspirational.”

Bosses at Buck & Birch are preparing for a crowdfunding push later this year, which will enable them to continue to develop their business.

The company founders have also developed a new tasting room at the distillery. This will double as the research and development facility for a consultancy arm of the business which has already seen success over the last 18 months working with several international drinks brands.

Director Rupert Waites said: “It’s such an exciting time for us. It has been a very difficult year for many in business and we too have had our challenges, but we’ve been very fortunate and have seen our online sales really take off and the new consultancy arm of the company proving really popular which has kept us going.

“Our mission is to create accessible and versatile drinks that are expressions of our landscape and what has been so rewarding over the past year is we have been able to share this with so many people despite the restrictions.”

A message from the Editor: