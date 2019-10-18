East Lothian wedding venue says 'I do' to expansion after funding deal

An historic East Lothian estate once described by Robert Burns as “the most romantic sweet place” he’d ever seen is boosting its offering following a six-figure funding package.

Dunglass Estate in Cockburnspath will launch a new wedding and event experience with a 200-capacity luxury pavilion and refurbish its guest accommodation after securing £778,000 from Bank of Scotland.

From left: Joyce Usher, Bank of Scotland relationship manager Daniel Burns and Simon Usher. Pciture: Ian Georgeson

The estate, established as a wedding venue in 2009 by owners Simon and Joyce Usher, held six weddings at its 15th century gothic church in its inaugural year.

The business expects this figure to reach 60 by 2021, with annual turnover on track to break £500,000.

Simon Usher said: “Estates can’t just rely on agriculture anymore, they must try and diversify and help to support the rural economy.

“We are very lucky at Dunglass that we have been blessed with such a unique and magical setting that really is like nowhere else.

“The jewel in our crown is the church with picture-perfect views out to the sea. To enhance this, we are about to launch a new event pavilion, which can hold up to 200 guests."

Daniel Burns, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, said: “We’ve been working by the side of the Usher family for more than 50 years, so its pleasing to see that they are continuing to make history.

“The wedding sector is booming right now in Scotland. With more than 27,000 ceremonies taking place last year, Simon and Joyce’s decision to expand their business could not have come at a better time.”

READ MORE: Sales double at Aberdeen craft business after digital boost