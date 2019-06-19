East Lothian water firm approaches £5m in revenues

Have your say

Retail water supplier Brightwater is nearing £5 million in contract revenues after completing its third year of trading.

The Musselburgh-based company has surpassed £4.7m in contract value, boosted by more than £1.6m in the last year.

New customers include Thistle Healthcare, Optos, Simon Howie Butchers, Highland Industrial Supplies and United Wholesale Grocers.

It now manages around 3,600 commercial premises across Scotland.

Last month the company announced it had secured more than £350,000 in private external investment to help further develop its package of customer-focused support services.

Co-founder Roger Green said: “Our focus on providing added value water and wastewater services to Scottish SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] continues to deliver value to the business.

“With the additional planned investment in people and customer services, we are confident we will achieve our aim of surpassing the £12m mark within the next three to five years.”