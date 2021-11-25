East Kilbride's Eureka Solutions scores successful result with world famous rugby club

The Wasps rugby team plays at the Coventry Building Society Arena stadium.

Club officials will roll out a new business finance software package supplied by the Scots company, in a move spearheaded by Wasps’ finance director Tom Bonser.

After working with a team of cloud software experts from Eureka while in his previous role at an English Football League club, Bonser called on them again, this time to transform the back-office function for the Coventry-based rugby club.

He said: “One of the challenges we have is the quality of information and how we can then act on it, which is particularly important with a business as complex as Wasps.”

Bonser and his team also undertook a forensic review of the business infrastructure from a financial perspective and identified a series of shortcomings which threatened to hold back further growth and development.

Eureka Solutions already works with numerous sporting organisations, including Luton Town FC and the Ageas Bowl, the home of Hampshire Cricket.

The £4.5 million-a-year business has 65 staff and clients across sport, tech, hospitality, non-profit, wholesale distribution, ecommerce and other sectors. As well as specialising in NetSuite and Sage, it offers a proprietary systems integration tool, branded Cloud Data Exchange.

Chief executive David Lindores said: “Having someone like Tom, who we have worked with before, come back to us for assistance when he joined Wasps is the greatest possible testament to the difference our approach and systems can make.”

