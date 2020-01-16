East Kilbride software group scoops cash injection for £4m growth drive

An East Kilbride software company has secured a seven-figure funding boost to support its multi-million-pound expansion and drive growth in North America.

SHE Software, which employs almost 100 staff in Scotland and the US, has scooped a £1.4 million research and development (R&D) grant from Scottish Enterprise.

The deal comes as SHE invests £4m in a “cutting-edge” health and safety technology project, which will see the tech business create up to 15 jobs and target further international expansion, as well as upskill its existing employees.

SHE also intends to develop its health and safety management software, adapting the offering for clients in North America and ensuring a “mobile-first” approach.

Headquartered in East Kilbride, the tech group currently operates across Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand. It launched US operations in Chicago in 2018 following a £3m funding boost from venture capital firm NVM Private Equity.

SHE Software chief executive Matthew Elson said: “This support from Scottish Enterprise allows us to focus on ‘mobile-first’ technology across our Assure platform to align with changing expectations and business demand. The grant also allows us to enhance and adapt the Assure platform for the North American market.

“The fast access to information, networks and funding we have received has accelerated many of our key growth projects, including supporting our successful entry into the Asia Pacific region in 2015 via Scottish Development International.

“The business has grown from a small team initially to almost 100 people with many of our team based out of our new corporate headquarters in East Kilbride.”

Scottish Enterprise director of strategic investment Victoria Carmichael added: “It is fantastic to witness the further development of this innovative software firm delivering digital solutions to traditional business processes as well as showcasing Scotland’s talented tech sector.”

'Platform of the future'

Meanwhile Edinburgh-based hospitality tech firm QikServe has acquired Preoday, an online ordering technology specialist, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see the businesses merge to “build the hospitality management platform of the future”, with the aim of developing new and convenient payment methods for customers.

QikServe operates across the UK, US and Europe, with clients including Merlin Entertainments, Shake Shack and HMSHost. Its technology facilitates processes such as allowing restaurant customers to pay for their meal via a mobile phone.

QikServe founder and president Daniel Rogers said: “Our merger will allow us to accelerate and extend our services across hospitality to serve more sectors in more countries.”