East Kilbride IT firm nets five years of rising sales

East Kilbride-based software firm Eureka Solutions has lauded a further year of double-digit revenue growth after securing key contracts and expanding its offering.

The cloud computing provider, which employs close to 60 staff, saw turnover increase by 19 per cent in the most recent financial year, marking the fifth consecutive double-digit rise in annual revenues.

It praised a series of fresh contract wins and deal renewals for helping to maintain momentum from previous years, along with the recent addition of a “game-changing” integration tool to its product portfolio.

The company pointed to the retention of long-term client Loganair as indicating the strength of its offering.

Eureka announced a deal in May to supply the Scottish airline with upgraded software which will provide complete, real-time visibility across key business functions such as finance, customer relationship management and HR.

The firm is a partner and developer of NetSuite and Sage, and also offers its own-brand Eureka Addons range.

The group said it expects to sustain the level of revenue growth into the coming financial year.

Sales director Aileen Primrose said: “We cannot praise our team enough for their commitment to our founding principles of technical expertise and customer service.

“Adhering to these simple values has fuelled continued acquisition of exciting new clients and, perhaps more importantly, retention of existing clients as they grow and develop.”