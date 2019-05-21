East Kilbride firm captains Loganair to the cloud

Loganair has extended its contract with an East Kilbride software firm as the carrier looks to “revolutionise” its operations.

Eureka Solutions is supplying the Scottish airline with upgraded software to provide complete, real-time visibility across key business functions such as finance, customer relationship management and HR.

The software firm has adapted the cloud-based NetSuite system to meet Loganair’s needs and will add new functionalities as requirements change. The move is part of Loganair’s wider strategy to upgrade and streamline its internal processes.

Eureka has worked with the airline for more than 13 years and employs around 60 staff.

Jim McNellis, Loganair’s head of business systems, said: “As our business expands it’s crucial that we have a business ­management system that grows with us.

“We were looking for one system that would unite us across dozens of offices and airport locations, not just for financials but for our wider administration.”