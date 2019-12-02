Dyce-based Spirotech to double up and rename after change of ownership

An Aberdeenshire bulk handling, fabrication and blast containment specialist has been acquired by a team of industry experts and renamed in a move that will lead to a doubling in headcount.

Chief executive and investor Neil Thomson has led the acquisition of Spirotech Aberdeen, which will continue to operate in Dyce under the new name of Spiral Services.

Currently the team includes eight staff members with plans to expand that to 16 during 2020. The existing team includes Kris Hunter as general manager.

Alongside Thomson, the acquisition is the first co-investment by Garrick Group – founded by Ronnie, Douglas and Davie Garrick. The team will provide non-executive support for the business.

Douglas Garrick, who co-founded TWMA, will sit on the board of the new business, said: “With Neil driving this exciting opportunity, we are delighted to provide support to a business that has a solid track record while also supporting growth with new product lines focused on equipment and engineering solutions.

“Neil has many years’ experience in areas of the research and development (R&D), fabrication, engineering and managing teams globally in the oil and gas sector.

“Along with the existing team in the Aberdeen premises we are looking forward to supporting him and the staff during this exciting period of growth.”

Spirotech Aberdeen was launched in the Granite City in 2017 as part of parent company Spirotech-SRD.

Thomson said: “I am delighted to have finalised the acquisition of Spirotech Aberdeen and look forward to the growth ahead for the new business Spiral Services.

“For the Garrick Group and I, it is a fantastic opportunity to work together again and utilise the expertise and industry knowledge we have gained over the past 28 years.”