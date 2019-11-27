DWF advises on Partick Thistle sale to Euromillions winner Colin Weir

DWF's Scottish corporate team has advised on the sale of Partick Thistle FC to Euromillions winner Colin Weir.

Lifelong fan Weir, who won £161 million on the transnational lottery in 2011, completed his takeover of Partick Thistle last week.

DWF advised the football club's majority shareholders on the sale of around 55 per cent of its shares to Weir's company, Three Black Cats.

The deal coincided with the sale of part of Partick Thistle's Firhill Stadium, also to Three Black Cats, by Firhill Developments, which involved DWF's Glasgow property team.

Speaking on behalf of the majority shareholders group, Partick Thistle chairman David Beattie said: “We are pleased that our hard work in recent months has resulted in this sale. Our aim has always been to secure the future of the club and we have done this by selling our shares to a man whose support and love for this club is beyond question.

"Colin Weir undoubtedly has the best interests of Thistle at heart and, although there were alternatives, we believe that his plan to support fan ownership is the most exciting way ahead for this club."

Weir has pledged to give the shareholding directly to fans’ group Thistle For Ever by no later than March next year.

