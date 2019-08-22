Dunfermline plays host to Amazon Academy event

More than 200 small business owners and entrepreneurs from across Scotland attended the 2019 Amazon Academy this week, which was held in Dunfermline for the first time.

The event, which featured keynote speeches, workshops and panel discussions with export, technology and marketing leaders, also included a behind-the-scenes tour of the internet giant’s vast fulfilment centre in the Fife town.

The Amazon Academy is run in collaboration with small business support network Enterprise Nation, Scottish Enterprise and Exporting is Great.

Graham Allison, general manager at the fulfilment centre, said: “I hope that the event will inspire Scottish businesses on the next stage of their journeys as they look to embrace digital technology for growth.”

Since launching in 2016, the academy has helped more than 1,700 small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs across the UK.