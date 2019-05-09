Dundee waterfront boost with new homes project

Dundee-based McGill Homes has outlined plans for a key residential development in its home city after acquiring a former government building for more than £500,000.

The firm is looking to convert the former Department for Work and Pensions building on Dock Street into residential properties, subject to planning approval.

The purchase of the Grade B listed building for £515,000 marks the first major acquisition since the group recently announced plans to revive McGill Homes with a focus on commercial-to-residential conversion projects.

Owner and chief executive Graeme Carling said: “We are excited to make this acquisition and announcement, which will confirm our intent to refocus McGill Homes on conversions rather than new builds.

“We looked at the site a number of months ago, and it is the perfect project for our business. Although McGill works across the country, it is great to announce our first major development in Dundee, and be part of the continued re-development of our waterfront.”

McGill chairman Syd Fudge added: “The project will convert the existing commercial property into residential units and work has already started to set out our plans for the development. It is a fantastic site in a prominent waterfront location and our development will maintain the stunning features of the building.

“These types of conversions are a typical development for McGill Homes and we are already in discussion to acquire similar development sites both in the city and around the country.”

The site sits on the corner of Gellatly Street and Dock Street in Dundee’s waterfront campus which is currently going through a £1 billion redevelopment and includes the new V&A museum.