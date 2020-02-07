Dundee textiles firm Halley Stevensons embarks on biggest investment in two decades

Dundee textile business Halley Stevensons has secured a £300,000 grant towards a £1 million capital investment plan that will add jobs.

The expansion will be the largest capital project that the firm has undertaken since the current owners purchased the business 19 years ago and will allow it to develop new products from recycled materials and plant-based waxes.

The investment will safeguard 26 posts and create four additional jobs as the company invests in new equipment at its site in the city.

Anke Heggie, head of business support services at Scottish Enterprise, which is providing the regional selective assistance grant, said: “It is fantastic to see a company with such a rich heritage enter an exciting period of expansion.

“Halley Stevensons continues to create innovative textiles in Dundee that are used across the UK and globally by major brands and its ambition to create products from sustainable sources such as recycled cotton and environmentally friendly wax is exemplary.”

Halley Stevensons managing director James Campbell said: “Product development is the life-blood of our business and this investment will allow us to continue the good progress we have made so far and challenge ourselves to make new sustainable products.

“Technology is evolving at a rapid rate and sustainable manufacturing requires the latest equipment to improve efficiency.”

Halley Stevensons can trace its roots back to 1864, when it started as a jute mill.