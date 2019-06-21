Dundee launches social enterprise academy

Have your say

Social enterprise hub The Circle Dundee has unveiled a new initiative to support profit with purpose ventures.

The Circle Academy is a 12-week training programme which aims to help entrepreneurs to establish and grow “more than profit” organisations.

It will also offer study resources, office space, on-site training, peer-to-peer learning, mentoring and simulated board meetings.

Academy manager Kara Swankie said: "The Circle Academy programme is long overdue not only in the third sector but across all organisations. Learning practical, realistic skills which will make you more enterprising and forward thinking, will be invaluable to help your organisation grow."

Founder and chief executive Kirsty Thomson said the scheme was the ”culmination of years of research and experience raising funds and growing businesses with a more than profit approach”.

The Circle Academy will be run in partnership with Resilient Scotland, GTS Solutions CIC, Future X, Scotland Can B, and Hotel Indigo.