Dundee and Angus 'Pathfinders' tie-up to attract events

Dundee & Angus Convention Bureau (DACB) is launching an initiative to harness local “brain power” as it aims to attract more conferences and events to the region.

The organisation has teamed up with the likes of St Andrews, Dundee and Abertay universities, as well as VisitScotland Business Events, to create “Pathfinders”, a service that enables conference-organisers to tap into knowledge exchange, collaborative opportunities and expertise.

It hopes the move will encourage more event-planners to hold gatherings in the region, which extends from Dundee and Angus to take in Perthshire and Fife.

Pathfinders has evolved from DACB’s Conference Ambassador Programme, which has benefited the local economy by nearly £40 million.

DACB highlighted the appeal of, say, the University of Dundee’s Space Technology Centre, which helped to launch Star-Dundee, a provider of specialist technology for handling data on board spacecraft.

It also pointed to the Sea Mammal Research Unit, part of the University of St Andrews, which has been involved in an international research project to better understand how environmental contaminants can affect human health.

DACB, a partnership project by Angus Council and Dundee City Council, cited the marine, life sciences, space, energy and digital sectors among the region’s major attractions.

The Pathfinders collaboration also involves the James Hutton Institute.

DACB business development manager Karen Tocher said the region provides “unrivalled choice for meeting venues that are unique in character”, including castles, preserved jute mills, or an arts hub or design centre.

She added: “Our region offers easy access to delegates from both the UK and overseas. But more than that, [it] offers huge opportunities to network with peers and build lasting

legacies.

“The value of knowledge gained and transferred at professional conferences is hard to put a price on, but it shows how our region brings a wealth of benefits to professionals and academics, drawing their experts together through the platform of business events.

“By launching Pathfinders, we recognise that the value of business events has changed and is a driver of developing global trade and knowledge exchange, and that Dundee and the wider region can build its reputation as a destination where the world can gather to meet outstanding global experts and international thinkers and influencers.”