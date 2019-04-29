Duncan & Todd shows vision with latest acquisition

Scottish optician Duncan & Todd has snapped up an independent Dundee group as it pushes ahead with its acquisition spree.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, has seen the rebrand of one Neil Cuthbert & Partners’ store on Strathmartine Road.

Additionally, the Dundee firm’s city centre site has merged with an existing Duncan & Todd outlet in the city. Launched last weekend, that branch now provides new audiology tests and a wider selection of products.

A third Neil Cuthbert branch, at Ninewells Hospital, has been closed under the deal.

The move, which includes the transfer of 12 staff, follows news last week that the group had acquired nine sites from optometrist Black & Lizars.

Aberdeen-based Duncan & Todd has been pursuing a string of acquisitions, having secured £15 million from LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group.

MD Frances Rus said: “We are delighted to welcome the team from Neil Cuthbert & Partners to the Duncan and Todd Group. As long-established independent opticians they are an ideal fit for us and we have been able to pool resources to concentrate on two key locations for us in Dundee.

“The existing Strathmartine Road branch will remain open and will be rebranded and we have chosen to stay in the city centre so the newly revamped store will remain accessible for our customers.”

Neil Cuthbert added: “We are delighted that Duncan & Todd will continue the dedicated personal service to all the loyal patients of the practices and provide optometric eyecare to the highest professional standards for which Barbara, the team and I always strived.”