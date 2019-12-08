Drone firm looks to double workforce

An Uddingston-based drone firm providing footage for say construction projects, sporting events and corporate videos is planning to double its workforce in the next year as it seeks to harness soaring demand.

Drone Scotland is now in its third year of trading and says it has seen 100 per cent year-on-year growth.

Permitted to operate drones of up to 20 kilograms, with its reach extending into thermal imaging and 3D modelling, for example, it is run by chief pilot and founder Bjorn Aaen and his wife Michele, the business’ MD and “creative mastermind”.

Drone Scotland has captured footage of the likes of Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument – as well as for clients in sectors including oil and gas, and construction.

The latter has particularly strong growth potential, Bjorn told Scotland on Sunday.

“You can put drones where you otherwise can’t put people,” he said. “We can help companies make very, very, very accurate measurements on their sites… We can give them accurate, up-to-date, relevant timely data. It’s not just pretty pictures, it’s not just cinematic movies – it’s now providing really, really accurate high-level data.”

A PwC survey published last year forecast that drone technology had the potential to boost UK GDP by £8.6 billion in construction and manufacturing alone - out of a sector-wide total of £42bn - by 2030. The accountancy giant also estimated that overall there would be 628,000 people working in the “drone economy” by that time.

Drone Scotland - which offers training amid tighter regulation of the sector - also recently won the Hub South West Building for Growth 2019 award, saying it is the first drone firm to do so.

It pointed out that the Hub is a government-led framework for public construction projects throughout Scotland, and aims to promote the inclusion of local companies and workers in its projects. The Hub South West includes the Borders, Ayrshire, South and North Lanarkshire and it is currently working on a £1.1bn pipeline.

“We’re hoping that next year we’re going to continue to see our business grow and that we can bring more people on board,” Bjorn adds - saying the firm hopes to be a team of four by the end of 2020 - and will add skilled resource in areas where it sees strongest potential.

“We just want to be in the right place at the right time and positioned to take on the growth. Our goal is to become Scotland’s largest independent supplier of aerial data.”