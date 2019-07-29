Drivers vote for strike action on Lothian Buses

Bus drivers will walk out for “deeply damaging” strike action from the first day of the Fringe after drivers voted to reject a last-minute offer from bosses.

Drivers threatened strike action over what they claim is “hostile” and “bullying” management at Lothian Buses – as well as poor workplace relations.

The Unite union gave notice that Lothian bus drivers will walk out from 3am on Friday.

Bosses tried to halt the action after offering a 2.7 per cent pay increase, not asked for by drivers, but this was labelled “too little and too late”.

Unite confirmed 59.4 per cent of drivers voted to reject the offer and “discontinuous” strike action will go ahead.

Other measures rejected by the drivers included bringing in external experts to look at the management culture, which could lead to managers being sent on one-day courses, and a commitment that management would abide by company policies.

Unite regional industrial officer, Lyn Turner, said: “Unite’s 1700 strong Lothian Buses membership has democratically voted to reject the latest offer from management.

“There has been progress made in our negotiations through Acas, but this vote is testimony to the fact that this was never about pay.

“The depth of feeling from our membership about the toxic management culture speaks for itself. Our members have considered the latest offer too little and too late.

“Unite remains committed to finding a resolution to the dispute and our door remains open for talks but as things stand the action will go ahead.”

Last month 91 per cent of Unite members last month voted in support of a strike.

Richard Hall, Lothian’s managing director, said: “We are deeply disappointed and confused that the deal agreed between Lothian and Unite has been voted down by their members after their full recommendation to accept.

“This is the second time a deal has been agreed between the company and the union only to be declined by the members. This is in spite of the fact it would have provided a significant pay rise as well as a series of additional initiatives to further enhance our engagement with staff.

“We were again reassured by Union officials that they were confident that the deal would be accepted on the basis of their recommendation. We now need to understand from them why this was not the case and are keen to engage further as to how we can move forward. We remain committed to taking whatever steps we can to avoid a hugely damaging strike.”

The charity Age Scotland has concerns about the impact the strike will have on older people.

Michelle Supple, director of Charity Services, said: “A reliable, accessible bus service is vital to the wellbeing of older people.

“Access to transport is crucial in tackling loneliness and isolation in the older population, so we are hopeful an agreement can be reached between the two sides very soon so that strike action can be avoided.”

David Bol - Local Democracy Reporting Service