Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis to share secrets of success at Scottish Edge event

Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis is to take to the stage at the Scottish Edge Awards final next month.

The high profile entrepreneur, whose business empire spans retail, property, finance and consumer goods, is likely to feel quite at home at the event, on 3 December, where some 20 businesses will pitch their ideas to a panel of Scotland’s top buisness people and advisers.

On the day, Paphitis will take part in a conversation with Sir Tom Hunter, whose Hunter Foundation is one of the key supporters of Scottish Edge.

The event will culminate in an evening awards ceremony which Paphitis is also due to attend and there will be an opportunity for guests to hear him in conversation with Scottish Edge chief executive Evelyn McDonald.

Paphitis said: "I’m passionate about creating and supporting entrepreneurs, so I’m delighted to have the chance to talk to a range of exciting Scottish start-ups next month. Scotland is well-known for its innovation, so I’m looking forward to meeting the success stories of the future. It’s great to be able to support the vital work that Scottish Edge does in helping start-ups grow and thrive."

Support

Scottish Edge is the UK’s biggest funding competition for small businesses. It supports potential high-growth start-ups with up to £150,000 in cash and provides a business support package that includes mentoring, support and “signposting to alternative finance”.

In addition to the Hunter Foundation, the programme is supported by Royal Bank of Scotland, the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise and has a vital role to play in the country’s economic growth.

In the 14 rounds to date, Scottish Edge has awarded more than £14 million to in excess of 360 Scottish businesses.

READ MORE: Scottish Edge awards more than £1m to Scottish start-ups