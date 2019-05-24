Dozen creative businesses named for RGU start-up programme

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has unveiled the dozen businesses that have been selected for its inaugural “Creative Accelerator” programme.

The chosen entrepreneurs, who have backgrounds spanning visual arts, fashion and textiles, design, crafts, broadcasting and performing arts, will benefit from training, mentorship and development opportunities, as well as work space in Aberdeen.

Due to the number and quality of the applications, a further 12 have been selected for RGU’s “Accelerator Lite” programme.

The Creative Accelerator is part of a wider innovation agenda which has been spearheaded by the RGU Commercial and Regional Innovation office. Practical training will cover what it takes to run a sustainable creative business.

Creative Scotland is supporting the accelerator initiative with funding to provide masterclasses and micro-learning opportunities.

Libby Curtis, head of Gray’s School of Art at RGU, said: “The exciting new Look Again Creative Accelerator, in partnership with RGU’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group, creates fantastic opportunities for our students and graduates alike to develop new skills, knowledge and confidence that will equip them to build sustainable creative businesses.

“This new initiative also promotes the North-east as an increasingly viable location from which to operate as a creative practitioner, helping us attain our goal to attract and retain talent and build our connectivity beyond the region.”

The 12 teams taking part in the creative accelerator are:

Lynne’s Loom - Lynne Mennie

Autism in Women and Girls through the Arts - Lindsay Gavine

Gestalt Designs - Andrew Woolhouse

Creative Me Podcast - Ica Hedlum

Catherine Park Illustrator - Catherine Park

Prolong Bags - Lucia Gasparidesova

Paper Houses Design - Mhairi Allan

Dancing Along the Borderline - Lynne Shaw

Science on a Postcard - Heidi Gardner

Bairns Wares - Debbi McLeod

The Bread Box - Shae Myles

Miss E - Elaine Grant