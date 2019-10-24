Douglas Laing & Co swallows Strathearn Distillery in 'landmark' deal

A Glasgow whisky blender and bottling business has moved into distilling with the “landmark” acquisition of Perthshire-based Strathearn Distillery.

Douglas Laing & Co, which was established in 1948, said the deal was sealed as its recently-announced distillery project in Glasgow continued to progress.

From left: Douglas Laing & Co chief executive Chris Leggat, chairman Fred Laing, director of whisky Cara Laing and finance director Danny MacLennan. Picture: Contributed

Strathearn Distillery began production in 2013 and is seen as a pioneer of the craft distilling scene. The site encompasses distillation, warehousing and bottling.

Cara Laing, director of whisky at family-owned Douglas Laing, said: “Today marks a proud and historic landmark for Douglas Laing. For its first seven decades in the wonderful world of whisky, our family firm has been renowned amongst the finest independent bottlers, celebrated for our Remarkable Regional Malts and Exceptional Single Casks brands.

“2019, our 71st year in business, is the year we take a monumental leap, adding ‘distiller’ to our credentials and beginning a new chapter in our journey.

“A distillery very much in its infancy, Strathearn affords us the opportunity to create an extraordinary brand home for our family business and a global single malt brand steeped in our family firm’s history, heritage and passion.”

Financial terms surrounding the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Gin

The existing gin and rum brands from Strathearn will continue to be available with ownership moving to a newly established company, The Whisky Garden.

Chris Leggat, chief executive of Douglas Laing & Co, added: "Strathearn is a wonderful addition to our portfolio. The distillery’s handcrafted and premium approach to single malt Scotch whisky production is entirely aligned with our own values, with no attention to detail spared."

