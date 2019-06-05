Doubling up: Bethan Customs Consultancy bolsters headcount

An Aberdeenshire start-up that provides customs and supply chain support has doubled its team since the start of the year with a number of key appointments.

Bethan Customs Consultancy’s most recent hire is former HMRC officer George Laing, who has been appointed to the role of customs consultant.

He joins fellow consultant and former HMRC colleague, Elaine Lownds, and the firm’s director, Nicola Alexander.

Since January of this year, the firm’s team has doubled from three members of staff to six.

Alexander said: “George’s appointment comes at a very exciting time for Bethan, and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome him on board. With his experience and knowledge of customs compliance, I have no doubt he will be yet another asset in our team of consultants.”

The firm was established in Oldmeldrum in 2015.