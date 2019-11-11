Doosan Babcock Renfew lease marks largest industrial property deal of 2019

Engineering group Doosan Babcock has inked the largest industrial property deal of the year in Scotland, after signing a new 15-year lease for its Renfrew site.

The company occupies some 350,000 square feet of offices, industrial and manufacturing space at Westway. It has a long history at the site, stretching back as far as 1895 when it pioneered boiler system technology there.

Over the decades, the business has evolved and diversified into the thermal power, nuclear, oil and gas, petrochemical and process industries.

Tom White, director at developer and asset manager Canmoor, said: “We have worked closely with the Doosan Babcock team over the past few months to secure this deal. Doosan Babcock is synonymous with Renfrew and we are pleased to be able to support their future business plans.”

Doosan Babcock CEO Andy Colquhoun added: “We have a long and proud history on the site and are delighted to commit our future to Renfrew.”