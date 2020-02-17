Don't let your company miss our on R&D tax relief

Companies that are innovating can claim R&D tax relief on the qualifying cost of that innovation.

It's a common misconception that R&D tax relief is only available to science and technology sectors.

AAB can help your business reduce the cost of innovation projects with R&D tax relief.

Anderson Anderson Brown has made successful claims on behalf of clients for innovations ranging from fashion techniques to food recipes.

Relief for SMEs is currently set at 230 per cent - that is, for every £1 of qualifying expenditure gains an additional £1.30 of tax relief.

AAB handles such submissions to HMRC using a tried and tested format and manage any queries they might have, maximising client claims to reduce the overall cost of their project.

The firm has a dedicated innovations tax team with a strong track record of successful R&D claims with HMRC.

To find out more about saving money for your business' innovations, watch the video in the player above.