Doing Data Right: Through People and Partnerships video overview

Scotland's data community gathered at University of Edinburgh's John McIntyre Confernce Centre to discuss today's big data issues.

The Scotsman's 2019 conference brought together key players from business, academia, and the public and charity sectors to share knowledge on the business of data and social responsibility to its ethical collection and use.

Delegates listen to the first panel of the day at The John McIntyre Theatre.

A full house took part in a day of speakers, panels, Q&A and breakout sessions to discuss the data economy as it impact on day to day lives increases every year.

Caroline Criado Perez delivered a memorable keynote about 'Reference Man', around whom archaic workplace inequalities were built, and how the data industry needs to recognise these inconsistencies before they become ingrained in the fabric of the industry.

Other speakers included The Data Management Agency's Chair Firas Khnaisser, Mudano CEO Ed Boussard and Jarmo Eskelinen of University of Edinburgh's Data Driven Innovation Program.

Chairing the event was MBN Solutions CEO, Paul Forrest who ensured The Scotsman's Data Conference was a huge success once again.